Small Image
Body
The Rabun County Baptist Association (RCBA) voted, at their quarterly meeting on Feb. 6, to extend a call to Rev. William (Bill) F. Barker to be Associational Missionary, for the 18 Southern Baptist churches and missions of Rabun County.
To read the full story, click here. (Subscription required)
Click here to subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Clayton Tribune
Headlines in The Clayton Tribune
- Residents speak on proposed land sale
- Gurtler to run for congress, give up state seat
- Ordinance okays short-term rentals in Clayton
- City approves alcohol permits for events
- Mardi Gras event returns this weekend
- Forward Rabun receives $25,000 donation from ELK
- County thwarts apparent computer hacking attempt
- Sky Valley discusses road repairs, new police cars
- Police, residents discuss safety at Sky Valley Town Watch forum
- Barker to head Rabun County Baptist Association
- Cirque Arqadia comes to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School