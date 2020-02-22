CLAYTON— Clayton City Council Members approved a one-day alcohol permit for the Rabun County Civic Center for a performance by Malpass Bros. on March 14 at their regular meeting on Tuesday.
They also approved one-day alcohol permits for Rotary Casino Night on April 18 and the Fur Ball on May 30.
Ara Joyce, council member, abstained due to a conflict of interest because she is involved with Rotary and the Fur Ball.
Mitch Baker, city attorney, read stipulations from the alcohol ordinance about whether these venues would be allowed to serve alcohol, after questions arose in the last council meeting.
He referenced special event venues where alcohol must be purchased from alcohol distributors through wholesalers, and a licensed server has to be present.
To read the full story, click here. (Subscription required)
Click here to subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Clayton Tribune
Headlines in The Clayton Tribune
- Residents speak on proposed land sale
- Gurtler to run for congress, give up state seat
- Ordinance okays short-term rentals in Clayton
- City approves alcohol permits for events
- Mardi Gras event returns this weekend
- Forward Rabun receives $25,000 donation from ELK
- County thwarts apparent computer hacking attempt
- Sky Valley discusses road repairs, new police cars
- Police, residents discuss safety at Sky Valley Town Watch forum
- Barker to head Rabun County Baptist Association
- Cirque Arqadia comes to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School