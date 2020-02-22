City approves alcohol permits for events

Body

CLAYTON— Clayton City Council Members approved a one-day alcohol permit for the Rabun County Civic Center for a performance by Malpass Bros. on March 14 at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

They also approved one-day alcohol permits for Rotary Casino Night on April 18 and the Fur Ball on May 30.

Ara Joyce, council member, abstained due to a conflict of interest because she is involved with Rotary and the Fur Ball.

Mitch Baker, city attorney, read stipulations from the alcohol ordinance about whether these venues would be allowed to serve alcohol, after questions arose in the last council meeting.

He referenced special event venues where alcohol must be purchased from alcohol distributors through wholesalers, and a licensed server has to be present.

To read the full story, click here. (Subscription required)

Click here to subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Clayton Tribune

Headlines in The Clayton Tribune