Clayton council approves tax hike

CLAYTON— Clayton City Council members passed a motion to increase the millage rate to 8.7685, or 8.769 rounded up, for the FY 2020 budget in a 3-2 vote at the Clayton City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Council members Ara Joyce, Michelle Duquette, and Carl Butler voted in favor of the motion while Debbie Chisholm and Elizabeth Chapman voted against the motion.

“I would like to go on the record as a citizen who pays taxes that I am against this tax increase,” Chapman said during the public hearing held prior to the meeting.

