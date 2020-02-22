Gurtler to run for Congress, give up state seat

Body

CLAYTON—Rabun County’s current state representative, Matt Gurtler, has announced plans to run for the U.S. 9th District Congressional seat being vacated by Doug Collins.

Gurtler joins two other Republican lawmakers who are seeking the congressional seat, State Sen. John Wilkinson of Toccoa and State Rep. Kevin Tanner of Dawsonville.

Gurtler, who has represented Rabun, Towns, Union and White counties since 2017, will be stepping down as House District 8 representative at the end of the year regardless of the outcome of his congressional bid.

His conservative approach to fiscal matters and Constitutional issues has caught the eye of some national Republican leaders.

