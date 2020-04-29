April 23 edition of The Clayton Tribune is available now

Subhead
- GDPH now confirming 9 COVID-19 cases in Rabun County
- Volunteers distribute food during COVID-19 crisis
- Test totals for Rabun residents missing from state reporting
- Rabun High School to hold 'virtual' graduation May 22
- Well-known former law enforcement officer Charles Penland dies at age 72
- Food Bank of Northeast Georgia receives $465,000 gift from Amazon founder
- Federal lawsuit seeks another delay in Georgia primary elections
- Clayton city council discusses COVID-19 issues
- Clayton removes trees, makes sidewalk improvements
- Rabun agencies working to keep families safe during COVID-19 crisis
- Counting COVID-19 testing cases on county level would be helpful
- COVID-19 a harrowing experience for Rabun resident
