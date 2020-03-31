March 26 edition of The Clayton Tribune is available now

Subhead
Check out the headlines from the March 26 edition. Pick up your copy, or subscribe and log in online.
Body
HEADLINES IN THE NEW EDITION
- Rabun County braces for COVID-19
- Commission keeps most county-run facilities closed
- Moonrise converts production to hand sanitizer for the community
- National Forest campgrounds closed
- Updates to COVID-19 closings in Rabun County
- Our commitment to Rabun County
- Sturdivant is Eagles’ new head football coach
