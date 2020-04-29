Rabun records first COVID-19 death

Body

CLAYTON—Rabun County’s first death due to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday by the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH).

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rabun jumped to 12, an increase of 66 percent over the past week. Five patients from Rabun County required hospital treatment over the same time period.

As of Tuesday night, a total of 1,037 deaths in Georgia have been attributed to COVID-19.

The GDPH website reported 25,142 COVID-19 cases in Georgia, resulting in 4,909 hospitalizations and 1,113 patients requiring ICU treatment.

Nationwide, nearly a million cases of COVID-19 had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control as of Tuesday night, with 55,282 deaths attributed to the disease.

A total of 23,371 new cases were reported between Monday and Tuesday this week, with 1,336 new deaths recorded during the same time period, according to the CDC website.

COVID-19 totals for surrounding counties as of Tuesday:

Towns: 21 cases, 1 death, 7 hospitalizations

White: 56 case, 0 deaths, 18 hospitalizations

Habersham: 212 cases, 7 deaths, 48 hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website reported only two laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday night for neighboring Macon County, with one death.

GDHP is not reporting the number of COVID-19 cases being administered by county.

Across Georgia, 140,223 tests had been recorded as of Tuesday, out of a total population of 3,989,167.

COVID-19 cases are not reported in real time on the GDPH website, and can lag as much as a week or more behind due to verification requirements.

Information such as age, gender, ethnicity and profession of employment of COVID-19 cases are not available on the website for individual counties.

Statewide, GDPH reported the five Georgia counties with the most COVID-19 deaths reported were:

Dougherty – 122 deaths

Fulton – 110 deaths

Cobb – 99 deaths

Gwinnett – 57 deaths

Dekalb - 48