Ordinance okays short-term rentals in Clayton

CLAYTON— Clayton City Council members unanimously passed a motion to approve the first reading of the short-term rental ordinance, opting to not read the entire ordinance aloud, at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Woody Blalock motioned for approval and John Bradshaw seconded the motion, with all council members voting in favor.

The ordinance would allow for Airbnb’s and other vacation rentals in R1 zones, which are residential neighborhoods.

In January, council member revived the short-term rental ordinance that failed to pass last year for another vote with the new city council.

In a November 2019 meeting, the city council voted 3-2 to table the first reading of a proposed ordinance until concerns from property owners of R1 were addressed.

Mitch Baker, city attorney, said that the changes to this approved ordinance were primarily stylistic “to make it simpler” by changing wording and other confusing aspects.

Baker said after the meeting that approval of three readings had to be voted on before the ordinance could pass.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting and decision, council members held a public hearing and heard from members of the community who supported and did opposed passing of the ordinance.

