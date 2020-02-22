SKY VALLEY— The city of Sky Valley recently held a meeting of the Town Watch in order to create a forum to give residents an opportunity to converse with the Sky Valley Police about what public safety resources are available to them and concerns they might have.
The Sky Valley Town Watch held their meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Chapel Fellowship Hall, the second since its formation with about 35 residents in attendance.
“The purpose of this isn’t crime watch,” said Chief of Police Vaughn Estes in an interview Tuesday. “The purpose is for the community to talk about what concerns them.”
He said that it is a public forum that allows the Sky Valley Police to have a conversation with the public.
“It’s community conversation. That’s what it is,” Estes said.
The Sky Valley Town Watch held their first meeting in 2019 and Estes said the group is still in the development stages.
To read the full story, click here. (Subscription required)
Click here to subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Clayton Tribune
Headlines in The Clayton Tribune
- Residents speak on proposed land sale
- Gurtler to run for congress, give up state seat
- Ordinance okays short-term rentals in Clayton
- City approves alcohol permits for events
- Mardi Gras event returns this weekend
- Forward Rabun receives $25,000 donation from ELK
- County thwarts apparent computer hacking attempt
- Sky Valley discusses road repairs, new police cars
- Police, residents discuss safety at Sky Valley Town Watch forum
- Barker to head Rabun County Baptist Association
- Cirque Arqadia comes to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School