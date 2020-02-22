Police, residents discuss safety at Sky Valley Town Watch forum

Body

SKY VALLEY— The city of Sky Valley recently held a meeting of the Town Watch in order to create a forum to give residents an opportunity to converse with the Sky Valley Police about what public safety resources are available to them and concerns they might have.

The Sky Valley Town Watch held their meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Chapel Fellowship Hall, the second since its formation with about 35 residents in attendance.

“The purpose of this isn’t crime watch,” said Chief of Police Vaughn Estes in an interview Tuesday. “The purpose is for the community to talk about what concerns them.”

He said that it is a public forum that allows the Sky Valley Police to have a conversation with the public.

“It’s community conversation. That’s what it is,” Estes said.

The Sky Valley Town Watch held their first meeting in 2019 and Estes said the group is still in the development stages.

