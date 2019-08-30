Potential candidates talk election details at informational forum

Body

CLAYTON— Potential candidates in Rabun County’s upcoming elections met last week for an informational forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Rabun County and Rabun County Coalition for Good Government.

Deidre Howell, aspiring Dillard councilmember, and Billy Maggard, Dee Daley and Connie Holcombe, aspiring Clayton councilmembers, heard advice from former elected officials and people familiar with the process of running for office.

The meeting was facilitated by Miranda Compton of Rabun County Coalition for Good Government and Cheryl Crouse of League of Women Voters of Rabun County.

