RCWSA's 29 percent water loss won't be passed along to Clayton

RABUN GAP— The Rabun County Water and Sewer Authority (RCWSA) and the city of Clayton are restructuring the way master water meters are read for the city of Clayton after the RCWSA signed a resolution to accept ownership of sanitary sewer infrastructure from the county at their August meeting.

“The Commission deeded that to us,” said Brendan Thompson, general manager for the Rabun County Water and Sewer Authority.

He said that this resolution is the way for the RCWSA to accept ownership.

The document reads, “…to accept ownership of gravity sanitary sewer infrastructure serving the Rabun County Coroner’s Complex, Building and Grounds Complex and Golf Course facilities along Old 441 South of Clayton from the Rabun County Board of Commissioners.”

According to the resolution, the gravity sanitary sewer infrastructure project is located along the right-of-way of Old 441, east across Duvall Development Company’s property to the city of Clayton’s Water Reclamation Facility and west along the existing golf cart path to the Hole 2 tee.

