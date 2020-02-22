Residents speak on proposed land sale

CLAYTON— Rabun County residents are passionate about National Forest lands and have no problem expressing it in a public setting.
At a public forum with county commissioners last Thursday on the potential sale of forest service lands in Rabun County, residents were given the opportunity to express their opinion on whether commissioners should purchase any of this proposed land potentially up for sale.
The tract of land in question is approximately 818 acres located in the Boggs Mountain area. The tract is adjacent to public school campuses, the Rabun Area, Rabun County Detention Center, the animal shelter and the old landfill.
Discussion about Forest Service land comes from the passing of the Chattahoochee Oconee National Forest Land Adjustment Act, which calls for the potential sale of 30 tracts of National Forest, including over 1,200 acres in Rabun County.
