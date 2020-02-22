Sky Valley discusses road repairs, new police cars

Body
SKY VALLEY— Road repairs and the need for new police cars were the main topics of discussion at Sky Valley’s city council work session Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Mayor Hollie Steil began the work session by stating that the purpose is to “discuss and comment on the issues on our agenda” and that community input is appreciated.
“We can’t do our job without your input and we welcome it,” Steil said to attendees.
Agenda items discussed at the work session will be voted on at the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25.
