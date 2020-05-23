Rotary Club of Clayton makes free masks available

Body

The Rotary Club of Clayton is making medical masks available to Rabun County citizens 65 and older and those who may need them because of medical conditions, President Tim Ranney announced Thursday.

“As Rotarians, we want to do whatever we can to help our community during this national health emergency,” Ranney said.

Ranney said he got the idea for the project from a recent letter to the editor in The Clayton Tribune.

“An elderly couple had written to ask where they could purchase masks,” he said. “At that time, masks were in very short supply.”

Ranney said the club agreed this might be a community need that Rotary could help fill, and members voted to purchase 200 masks and give them away free of charge.

“These are good quality, paper masks,” Ranney said. “They are meant to be disposable, but for someone who might need them, they could be a real blessing.”

The masks some in a plastic bag and include helpful information on how a face mask should be used.

The masks are available free of charge at Clayton Pharmacy, U-Save Pharmacy and CVS, as well as The Clayton Tribune office on Main Street in Clayton while supplies last.