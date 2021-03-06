Body

Billy Raymond Tyler, age 64, of Clayton, Ga., passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021 at Stephens County Hospital, in Toccoa, Georgia.

Billy was born the son of the late David LaRue Tyler and the late Mildred Eller Tyler Ensley on May 19, 1956. In his professional life he worked as a machinist. Billy was a Christian and a member of Blue Heights Baptist Church.

He enjoyed playing billards, spending time with family and friends and watching almost any sports available. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, George Ensley; his son, Brian Richard Tyler; and his brother, Michael Tyler.

His survivors include Janice Tyler, of Clayton, Georgia; his daughter, Brooke Tyler Kilby (Lance), of Tiger, Georgia; his brother, Ricky Ensley (Cathy), of Aragon, Georgia; sister in law, Linda Brown (Tim); brothers in law, Eddie McDowell and Tracy McDowell; three grandchildren, Trey Tyler, Jaelin Kilby and Maddie Kilby; a nephew, Nolan Ensley; and a niece, Callie Ensley.

A funeral service was held at the Blue Heights Baptist Church on Saturday February 13, 2021. Burial followed in the Blue Heights Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The ARC of Haywood County, 407 Welch Street, Waynesville, N.C. 28786.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com