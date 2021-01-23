Body

Joyce Marie McMahon, 87, of Clayton, Ga. (formerly from Arcadia, Fl. and Waverly, N.Y.) Passed away in peace Wednesday, January 13, 2021 after an extended period of declining health at Cannonwood Village Assisted Living in Tiger, Ga.

She was born on August 12, 1933, the daughter of the late Earl and Thelma (Dixon) Keene. Joyce was predeceased by her loving husband Bill, and her sister Joanne (Keene) Rider. She is survived by her sister, Renie (John) Burdick and her children, Michael (Mary) McMahon, Susan McMahon, Patrick (Maria) McMahon and Steve (Tammy) McMahon.

She lived a very pleasant life with Bill, raising her family, and was most proud of her kids and all that they did through life, as well as her ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Waverly High School graduate, she retired from the Robert Packer Hospital Laboratory after 32 years of service.

After retirement, she and her best friend Bill, experienced a grand adventure while traveling far and wide in their motorhome, visiting friends and family, before settling in at Toby’s in Arcadia. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcadia and cherished her church family. Throughout her adult life she spent hour upon hour crocheting hats and booties for babies in hospitals as well as chemo patients.

Joyce moved to Clayton to be with family in March 2020. Following a second stroke in September she moved to Cannonwood. The family is especially grateful for the loving care and support she received at Cannonwood Village as well as from the staff of Pruitt Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcadia. Memorial donations can be accepted in the form of a check to Trinity United Methodist, 304 W. Oak Street, Arcadia, Fl. 34266