Mary Ruth Lowery Mullinax of Clayton, Ga. passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on January 15, 2021. She was born in Cherokee County, Ga. on December 22, 1928 to George Washington Lowery and Della Ester Lowery Black. Her parents, her stepfather William Black, her brother Billy Lowery, and her grandson Dr. Sean O’Rourke, all preceded her in death.

Ruth was a strong, loving, Christian Lady who loved God with all her heart, mind, and strength. Prayer was a huge priority in her life. She consistently prayed for everyone and every situation. She loved her family dearly and she loved her church, Clayton First United Methodist. She had numerous friends among her church family and throughout the Rabun County Community.

She was a cosmetologist and owner/operator of Ruth’s Beauty Services for more than 36 years. It was her haircuts, especially, that were renowned around Rabun County.

Ruth loved growing plants and flowers of many varieties and spent many hours in her yard, enjoying God’s creation.

Over the years, Ruth provided hair and make-up designs for many theater productions. She participated for 35 years in “His Last Days” in various rolls and with various duties. The production depicts the ministry, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ in a beautiful outdoor, Tallulah Falls setting.

Ruth will be remembered for her fine haircuts, her genuine love and faith in Christ, and for her prayer ministry. SHE WAS A PRAYER WARRIOR.

Survivors include three children, Sandra Wood and husband Barry of Tiger, Randy Mullinax and wife Barbara of Gainesville, and Rhonda O’Rourke and husband Tim of Newnan. Surviving are five grandchildren: Joy Nichols and husband Will of Tiger, Brad Mullinax and wife Amy of Lula, Matthew Wood and wife Audrey of Clayton, Rev. Hobie Wood and wife Hannah of Clarkesville, and Kaitlyn Bradley and husband Adam of Tallahassee, Fl. Surviving are also ten great grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren. Survivors also include three siblings, Edna Tucker of White, Ga., Bobby Lowery and wife Vickie of White, Ga., and Wayne Lowery of Pine Log, Ga. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There was a private family graveside service at Rocky Grove Cemetery on Monday January 18, 2021, officiated by Rev. Hobie Wood. A memorial service at Clayton First United Methodist Church will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clayton First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 703, Clayton, Ga. 30525 or O’Rourke Ministries of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 90 – F Glenda Trace #319, Newnan, Ga. 30265.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.