Patricia Gail Crowe, age 71, passed away on Christmas Eve, after a hard battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was surrounded by many dear friends and family. Gail was the daughter of the late Leonard and Ellene Crow.

She was a member of Clayton First United Methodist Church.

Gail was a teacher, coach, and athletic trainer for 39 years in the Rabun County School System. She also taught swimming lessons in the county for 34 years.

She loved sports, pets, riding motorcycles, camping, and traveling.

She was able to go to all 50 states and many other countries. South Africa was her favorite trip. Over the years, Gail coached numerous sports including girls basketball, track, tennis, boys basketball, and cross country, winning numerous region championships and competing in state events several times, claiming two second place and one third place trophy in cross country and having two state champion girls in track.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents and a special brother-in-law Ronnie Rider. She is survived by her special partner of 46 years, Janice Wayne; two sisters, Brenda Rider and Cathy Sanford (Arthur); two nephews, Lee Rider (Amanda) and Reggie Rider (Whitney); and a niece, Amanda Johnson (Andrew). Four great-nieces and 2 great-nephews also survive along with along with a multitude of others who called her their sister, aunt, and great aunt.

A memorial service will be held in January.

