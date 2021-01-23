Body

Patsy (Queen) O’Shields, 77, of Martville, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in 1943, in Mountain City, Ga., a daughter to the late Paul and Leona (Redden) Queen. Patsy enjoyed many things in life including, music, reading, the outdoors, gardening, fishing and her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, James O’Shields; two children, Dale Beasley and David Beasley; three brothers, Calvin, Paul, Jr. and Chester Queen; four sisters, Vassie Worley, Martha Lee, Katherine Kilby and Wanetta Queen and great-granddaughter, Kaydence Nichols.

Patsy is survived by four children, Polly (Fran Tallman) Shampine, Janice (Jamie) Reliford, Stanley (Abby) Beasley and Christopher Beasley; four grandchildren, Kayla Beasley Nichols, Jacklynn Beasley, Christy Gipson and Josh Gipson; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hudson Queen and Charles (Christina) Queen; one sister, Barbara Taylor as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.