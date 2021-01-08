Body

Sam King, 73, of Tiger, Ga. passed away on December 29, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Ga. on April 20, 1947.

Sam attended Northside High School and just before his senior year, climbed the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland – it was one of the highlights of his life. He then graduated from The University of Georgia with a degree in finance. Sam served in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant, spending a year in Vietnam. He worked in the mortgage insurance industry for most of his career, and then retired to Rabun County in North Georgia. Sam was on the board of the Lake Burton Civic Association and helped facilitate college scholarships for local high school graduates. He was also very involved with Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank Ministry. Sam was an active member at Grace Bible Church and was often found teaching a Bible study covering Genesis to Revelation in 45 minutes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Waits King and Helen Thomas King. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty Harlin King, and their three children, Elizabeth King Moore (John) of Nashville, Tn., Catherine King DeVane (Wayne) of Franklin, Tn., and Samuel Carter King of Brevard, N.C.

He is also survived by five grandchildren; Margaret Frances Moore, Mary Waits Moore, John Rutland Moore, Lula Reese DeVane, Thomas Wayne DeVane.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Grace Bible Church (P.O. Box 631, Mountain City, Ga. 30562), Leading the Way (P.O. Box 20100, Atlanta, Ga. 30525), the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia (46 Plaza Way, Clayton, Ga. 30525), or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Emory Cancer Center in Atlanta for their dedicated care during these difficult times.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.