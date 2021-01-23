Body

Stephen Ernest Phillips, 64, of Clayton, GA passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.



Born in Oakland, Michigan on March 11, 1956 he was the son of Allene Queen Phillips and the late Henry Cecil Phillips. He has spent most of his life in Rabun County and worked as a carpenter and roofer for Phillips Roofing that he was the owner of. He was a member of Battle Branch Baptist Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran.



He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Cecil Phillips and by a brother, Michael Phillips. He is survived by his mother, Allene Queen Phillips, two sons, Evan Phillips of Clayton, GA and Keifer Phillips of Tiger, GA, a brother, Terry and Louise Phillips of Clayton. GA and two sisters, Lynn Watts of Clayton, GA and Jean Harrup of Clayton, Ga. Four grandchildren also survive.



The body was at Hunter Funeral Home and taken to Rabun Memory Park in Tiger, GA on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00pm for a graveside service with Pastor Madison McCrackin officiating. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic social distancing and face-mask was required.



The family is at their respective residences.