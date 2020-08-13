2020 RCHS Band Camp

Body

The Rabun County High School Marching Wildcats work on marching fundamentals during band camp, which they wrapped up last week. The show title is Plan B(eatles).

“Since this whole school year is sort of a plan B in some sense, our show is too. We had a much different show mapped out, but with the restrictions in place and uncertainty over how our schedule is going to play out, a more traditional show was in order,” said Matt Leff, Rabun County High School band director, about the reason for choosing the show.

“Many band students have wanted a Beatles show in the past, so that's what we went with.” The musical selections are "It's Been a Hard Day's Night", "Day Tripper", "Let it Be" and "Hey Jude."

Band practice will resume once school starts back with indoor practice Mondays 3:30-5 p.m. and outside practice Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-5 p.m.