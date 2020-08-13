2020 RCHS Band Camp

  • Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. 2020 RCHS Band Camp.
    Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. 2020 RCHS Band Camp.
  • Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. 2020 RCHS Band Camp.
    Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. 2020 RCHS Band Camp.
  • Rebekah Ramey, left, Randall Ramey, Megan Page and Sarah Abernathy work on marching fundamentals on the practice field at Rabun County High School at band camp last week.
    Rebekah Ramey, left, Randall Ramey, Megan Page and Sarah Abernathy work on marching fundamentals on the practice field at Rabun County High School at band camp last week.
  • Asia Tran-Cao, left, Katie Shields and Grace Dyer work on marching fundamentals.
    Asia Tran-Cao, left, Katie Shields and Grace Dyer work on marching fundamentals.
  • Tiffani Dobson, left, McKenzie Hamilton, Asia Tran-Cao, Katie Shields, Grace Dyer and Janie Henslee work on marching fundamentals.
    Tiffani Dobson, left, McKenzie Hamilton, Asia Tran-Cao, Katie Shields, Grace Dyer and Janie Henslee work on marching fundamentals.
  • Kristin Daniel, left, Tiffani Dobson, McKenzie Hamilton, Asia Tran-Cao, Katie Shields, Grace Dyer and Janie Henslee work on marching fundamentals.
    Kristin Daniel, left, Tiffani Dobson, McKenzie Hamilton, Asia Tran-Cao, Katie Shields, Grace Dyer and Janie Henslee work on marching fundamentals.
  • Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune.
    Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune.
  • Zain Harding, left, Trey Mize, Randall Ramey and Jalyn Fisher practice during brass sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
    Zain Harding, left, Trey Mize, Randall Ramey and Jalyn Fisher practice during brass sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
  • Audrey Shoemberg, left, McKenzie Hamilton, Elena Ellis, Asia Tran-Cao practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
    Audrey Shoemberg, left, McKenzie Hamilton, Elena Ellis, Asia Tran-Cao practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
  • Megan Page, left, Skylar Krockum, Mallory York and Grace Dyer practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
    Megan Page, left, Skylar Krockum, Mallory York and Grace Dyer practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
  • Gavin Nubern, left, Brady Mazarky and Kaylee Smith practice during percussion sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
    Gavin Nubern, left, Brady Mazarky and Kaylee Smith practice during percussion sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
  • Percussion Instructor Isaac Oakes helps Sean King during percussion sectionals at band camp at Rabun County High School last week.
    Percussion Instructor Isaac Oakes helps Sean King during percussion sectionals at band camp at Rabun County High School last week.
  • Amy Henderson, left, Ivy Duttenhoffer, Cheyenne Bradshaw, Jazmin Forrester, Audrey Schomberg, McKenzie Hamilton, Elena Ellis and Asia Tran-Cao practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
    Amy Henderson, left, Ivy Duttenhoffer, Cheyenne Bradshaw, Jazmin Forrester, Audrey Schomberg, McKenzie Hamilton, Elena Ellis and Asia Tran-Cao practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
  • Bradlee Thomason plays an instrument during woodwind sectionals practice in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
    Bradlee Thomason plays an instrument during woodwind sectionals practice in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
  • Color guard members Desirhae Buice, left, Gracie Pickens, Kristin English and Leizle Mason practice during sectionals at band camp last week.
    Color guard members Desirhae Buice, left, Gracie Pickens, Kristin English and Leizle Mason practice during sectionals at band camp last week.
  • Ethan Avendano, left, Sarah Abernathy, Charlotte Hughes and Katie Shields practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
    Ethan Avendano, left, Sarah Abernathy, Charlotte Hughes and Katie Shields practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
  • Color guard members Desirhae Buice, left, Tiffani Dobson and Kristin English practice during sectionals at band camp last week.
    Color guard members Desirhae Buice, left, Tiffani Dobson and Kristin English practice during sectionals at band camp last week.

The Rabun County High School Marching Wildcats work on marching fundamentals during band camp, which they wrapped up last week. The show title is Plan B(eatles). 

“Since this whole school year is sort of a plan B in some sense, our show is too. We had a much different show mapped out, but with the restrictions in place and uncertainty over how our schedule is going to play out, a more traditional show was in order,” said Matt Leff, Rabun County High School band director, about the reason for choosing the show. 

“Many band students have wanted a Beatles show in the past, so that's what we went with.” The musical selections are "It's Been a Hard Day's Night", "Day Tripper", "Let it Be" and "Hey Jude." 

Band practice will resume once school starts back with indoor practice Mondays 3:30-5 p.m. and outside practice Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-5 p.m.