-
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. 2020 RCHS Band Camp.
-
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. 2020 RCHS Band Camp.
-
Rebekah Ramey, left, Randall Ramey, Megan Page and Sarah Abernathy work on marching fundamentals on the practice field at Rabun County High School at band camp last week.
-
Asia Tran-Cao, left, Katie Shields and Grace Dyer work on marching fundamentals.
-
Tiffani Dobson, left, McKenzie Hamilton, Asia Tran-Cao, Katie Shields, Grace Dyer and Janie Henslee work on marching fundamentals.
-
Kristin Daniel, left, Tiffani Dobson, McKenzie Hamilton, Asia Tran-Cao, Katie Shields, Grace Dyer and Janie Henslee work on marching fundamentals.
-
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune.
-
Zain Harding, left, Trey Mize, Randall Ramey and Jalyn Fisher practice during brass sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
-
Audrey Shoemberg, left, McKenzie Hamilton, Elena Ellis, Asia Tran-Cao practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
-
Megan Page, left, Skylar Krockum, Mallory York and Grace Dyer practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
-
Gavin Nubern, left, Brady Mazarky and Kaylee Smith practice during percussion sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
-
Percussion Instructor Isaac Oakes helps Sean King during percussion sectionals at band camp at Rabun County High School last week.
-
Amy Henderson, left, Ivy Duttenhoffer, Cheyenne Bradshaw, Jazmin Forrester, Audrey Schomberg, McKenzie Hamilton, Elena Ellis and Asia Tran-Cao practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
-
Bradlee Thomason plays an instrument during woodwind sectionals practice in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
-
Color guard members Desirhae Buice, left, Gracie Pickens, Kristin English and Leizle Mason practice during sectionals at band camp last week.
-
Ethan Avendano, left, Sarah Abernathy, Charlotte Hughes and Katie Shields practice during woodwind sectionals in the Rabun County High School band room at band camp.
-
Color guard members Desirhae Buice, left, Tiffani Dobson and Kristin English practice during sectionals at band camp last week.