Arbitter honored for commission service

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Commissioners Kent Woerner, left, chairman Gregg James, Will Nichols, and County Administrator Darrin Giles present Stephen Arbitter (center) with an award for his 8 years of service as a commissioner at last Tuesday’s meeting. It was Arbitter’s last meeting before vacating his seat.

