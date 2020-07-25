Art scholarship winner discusses future

-
Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Sarah Decker, 2020 graduate of Rabun County High School, presents her future plans and discusses the inspiration behind her artwork to the North Georgia Arts Guild at their meeting last Thursday.
CLAYTON— The North Georgia Arts Guild heard a presentation from one of three scholarship winners awarded 2020 arts scholarships from the Arts Guild’s Scholarship Program, at their meeting at the…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.