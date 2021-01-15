CFUMC youth make donation

Body

The youth at Clayton First United Methodist Church recently took about 10 boxes of requested donations to Habersham Homeless Ministries shelter in Clarkesville. They also had financial contributions.

“It was a desire of one of the youth to organize this and so we did,” said Brooke Wilson, youth ministries director and missions coordinator. “The church was very supportive with donations.”

Youth members Heidi Gardner, left, and Alexis Carter present a check to Marsha Stowe and JoAnn Hornsby at Habersham Homeless Ministries shelter. Hornsby is one of seven board members at Habersham Homeless Ministries. Stowe is in charge of the Women’s Homeless Ministry at Habersham Homeless Ministries.