Subhead Althalene Waters has seen a century's worth of change

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Althalene Waters spends her days making necklaces and bracelets out of beads and finds pleasure in gifting them to everyone she meets. She was born on March 20, 1920 and turns 101 on Saturday.

The last century has brought about many historic events like the Great Depression, World War II, the Vietnam War and countless other events, and inventions like computers and cars and rockets that…