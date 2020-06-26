Cheers to 75 Years of Marriage

Subhead Dillard couple married in Clarkesville in 1945

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Clara and Earl Zoellner of Dillard celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this week. They were married in 1945 in Clarkesville. Above, the couple holds a picture of themselves with their children, Stanley and Gail, when they were young.

DILLARD--Earl and Clara Zoellner hold hands on their front porch and gaze out at the Dillard countryside, sipping coffee and reflecting on their 75 years of marriage. “I couldn’t do without her,”…