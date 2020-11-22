Civic Center will be used for court proceedings

Body

CLAYTON-- Superior Court proceedings will now take place in the Rabun County Civic Center following a resolution adopted by the Rabun County Board of Commissioners at a special called meeting on Monday.

“It states that the law allows us to have alternative locations [for court proceedings],” County Administrator Darrin Giles said about the resolution on Tuesday. “The Board of Commissioners has to approve that.”

Giles said that in order to implement COVID-19 safety precautions, an area larger than the courthouse was needed to hold court.

The Grand Jury held a session in the Civic Center this week.

The resolution reads:

“...provides that alternative locations may be provided for the holding of any session of Superior or State Court when it may be impractical to hold court in the courthouse...the board of Commissioners finds that holding jury trials, grand jury, and all other Superior Court matters that pose a public safety risk due to inadequate space to social distance in the courtroom, in the Rabun County Courthouse poses a public safety risk due to current conditions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic...the board of commissioners finds the best interest of the public would be served by furnishing an alternative location for holding sessions and sittings of Superior Court for jury trials, for Grand Jury proceedings, and for all other Superior Court matters that pose a public safety risk due to inadequate space to social distance in the courtroom...the public health, safety and welfare demanding it."

The Rabun County Civic center is located at 201 West Savannah St., Clayton.