Conner wins magazine cover contest

Subhead By Kimberly Brown, Special to The Tribune

Photo courtesy Kimberly Brown. Heather Conner of Clayton holds a copy of her photograph of a water skier, which graces the cover of the winter 2020 edition of Lake Living magazine. In addition to having her photograph on the magazine's cover, Conner won $100.

When Heather Conner went skiing with friends on Lake Rabun in mid-October, her goal was to get some great photographs. She accomplished that goal, and one of her photos has been chosen as the cover…