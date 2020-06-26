County approves budget with no tax increase

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Tim Ranney, President of The Rotary Club of Clayton, asked county commissioners Tuesday for permission to use the county health department dental facilities to launch a low-cost dental clinic for Rabun County residents.

CLAYTON— Commissioners unanimously passed a motion to approve the county’s 2021 FY budget of $22,864,738 at their meeting on Tuesday. Commissioner Stephen Arbitter was not present to vote at the…