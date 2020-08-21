Couple provides food as a labor of love in Mtn. City

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Carl Green works to move boxes and organize food to be distributed to residents of the community at the American Legion Post 220 food distribution last Thursday.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Annie Heffelfinger volunteers at the American Legion Post 220 food distribution, which is held every Thursday.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Patricia Simonds browses food tables at the American Legion Post 220 food distribution last Thursday.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Ursula Vicari browses food tables at the American Legion Post 220 food distribution last Thursday.

Mountain City-- Military veteran Carl Green has spent his entire life helping people, and he and his wife Barbara continue to help feed residents of Rabun County and neighboring communities with a…