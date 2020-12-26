Couple spends holidays spreading Christmas cheer to Georgia children

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Rabun County's Tony and Maryjane Phillips have devoted a decade of their lives helping spread Christmas cheer at Christmas.

Santa and Mrs. Claus have been busy helping children in Rabun County this holiday season. The Rabun County couple of Tony and Maryjane Phillips have devoted a decade of their life helping children…