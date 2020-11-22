Curbside grocery pickup comes to Clayton

Image
Starting today, the Clayton Walmart will be offering curbside grocery pickup on select items. And it's just in time for the holidays. Get the app or go to Walmart.com/grocery. Walmart has designated parking spaces for anyone using this service. A minimum purchase of $35 is required to use the service, it's noted on the website.
The parking spots are designated with blue signs labeled "pickup" and provide instructions to call 706-949-8457 to check in or check in with the app.
Clayton joins other Walmart stores that offer curbside pickup. The Clayton Walmart is located at 1455 Highway 441 S, 706-782-3039.