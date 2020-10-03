Fire destroys Cobb Lane home

Body

The cause of a fire at 130 Cobb Ln. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 is undetermined, according to officials.

A call was dispatched at 11:08 a.m. and Rabun County Fire Services Stations 1,2 and 8 responded, said Justin Upchurch, assistant chief of Rabun County Fire Services.

He said that the roof collapsed and the interior of the house was completely destroyed, with only the front wall, porch and side porch left standing.

Approximately 20,000 gallons of water were used and no injuries were reported, Upchurch said. He said that all occupants were out of the house when the fire department arrived.

All fire stations were back in service at 1:55 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Angie Cobb Henslee:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/angie-cobb-henslee-house-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3FhCaj-UZZJBjscqUfoySxj5KbKJ7I6kel2npdgCRkXAiSsCuTf02_mHc