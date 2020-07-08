Fourth of July activities coming up this weekend

Body

A global pandemic won’t stop the Rabun County community from celebrating Independence Day with food, fireworks and fun this weekend.

Beginning on Friday, venues will be decked out in red, white and blue and patriotic Americans will break out their lawn chairs and boats and listen to music to celebrate with friends and family.

Many venues have planned events that the entire family can enjoy.

The Dillard House

On Friday and Saturday, The Dillard House will host a barbeque with live entertainment on The Rock House lawn from 5:30-8 p.m.

Reservations are required to participate and can be made by calling 706-746-5348. Callers will then be directed to a person handling the ticket purchases and be informed of prices, according to Louise Dillard, owner of The Dillard House.

“I would recommend buying tickets in advance,” Dillard said. She said that tickets can be purchased at the door but that hundreds of people are expected, so it is best to make a reservation in advance. It is advised to make those reservations by July 3.

Also, reservations have to made for each day. So, if someone plans to attend both nights, they must make a reservation and purchase a ticket for each night individually.

On Saturday, fireworks are scheduled from about 9:20-9:30 p.m.

Community members usually gather in different places and Dillard said that some people setup lawn chairs in front of the flagpole on the Inn side and watch the fireworks. There is no charge to setup here.

City of Sky Valley

On Friday, the city of Sky Valley will be holding their annual Sid Weber Memorial Cancer Fund barbeque and fireworks display.

The barbeque event will have options of pulled pork and chicken and will be cooked by award-winning pitmaster Larry Cavender.

Meals are TAKE-OUT ONLY at the Sky Valley Pavilion from 5:30- 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Sky Valley Pro Shop, Timeshares of Sky Valley, Appalachian Insurance Co. or by calling Gerald Strickland at 770-823-1025.

The cost for tickets is $13 for adults, $8 for children aged 4-10 and free for children under 3.

Fireworks will begin at dark.

Lake Burton Civic Association

On Saturday, the Lake Burton Civic Association will be holding their annual fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m. sharp.

New this year is that Sky 96.3 will be broadcasting patriotic music for about 22-25 minutes and the fireworks will be choreographed to the music, explained sponsor Hal Rhoad.

“It’s a really great show,” Rhoad said.

He said that the music will be broadcast on the radio and can be streamed through Bluetooth speakers on boats that might have them.

Rhoad said that the best way to view the fireworks is from a boat and that he expects over 100 boats to gather for the event.

This year’s show comes on Lake Burton’s 100th birthday and costs about $65,000.

“Which is by far the biggest ever,” Rhoad said.

“[We had] more than 700 contributors, which is amazing,” he said.

The company Pyrotecnico is supplying the fireworks for the event.

“It’s an amazing show,” Rhoad said.

Lake Rabun Association

On Friday, the Lake Rabun Association (LRA) Golf Tournament at the Orchard Golf and Country Club will begin with check-in at 7:15 a.m. Shotgun Tee Off begins at 8:30 a.m., according to the LRA website.

To register, login to the LRA website and register under “event tab.”

The format is a pure scramble.

The entry fee is $150 for signups after June 28, and team and individual signups are welcome.

It is currently wait listed, so contact David Stromquist at 404-290-9421 or dstromquist1@gmail.com to register.

Participants will be required to share a golf cart.

On Friday, the Lake Rabun Association will display fireworks beginning around 9:15 p.m.

All boaters should observe a No Wake Policy when leaving, meaning they travel at idle speed, according to the website.

This is at the same speed that boaters observe as they enter Hall’s Boathouse.

There will be two Department of Natural Resources (DNR) boats on patrol to ticket unsafe boaters, according to the website.

Boaters are reminded to empty all ballast tanks before leaving your house, ensure all navigation lights are functional and that all children 12 and under are required to wear an approved life jacket.

On Saturday, the Rabun Ramble begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. The deadline to register was June 28.

On Sunday, the 40th Annual Wooden Boat Parade will start at Mathis Dam.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Hall’s 1 and 2 along with Rabun Boathouse 7 will lead the procession.