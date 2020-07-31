Free testing begins in Rabun Aug. 4

Body

Free COVID-19 testing is coming to Rabun County next week.

Georgia District 2 Public Health will operate a Specimen Point of Collection (SPOC) for COVID-19 testing at Clayton Baptist Church on August 4, August 11, and August 18, officials announced Tuesday.

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each of these days.

Individuals who want to be tested for Covid-19 should call the Rabun County Health Department at 706-212-0289 to schedule a time to get tested. With an appointment, the average time to get through the SPOC is three to five minutes.

Results will not be available for several days after the test in completed.

All county health departments will continue to schedule appointments during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

On Saturday, residents can call between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., and on Sunday, call between 9 a.m. and noon for appointments at District 2 Public Health SPOCs.