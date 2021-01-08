Funds received for food and shelter

Body

Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. has been awarded federal funds under The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Rabun County has been chosen to receive $4,500.16 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; The Salvation Army; United Jewish Communities and, United Way of America. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of various local agencies and churches will determine how the funds awarded to Rabun County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies (not individuals) are urged to apply.

Rabun County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Ninth District Opportunity and other local agencies participating. These agencies were responsible for providing food and shelter for local individuals and families.

Public or private voluntary agencies (not individuals) interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must submit a request to Brenda Dalin, Ninth District Opportunity, Inc, P.O. Drawer L, Gainesville, GA, 30501. The deadline to submit a request is January 22, 2021.