GDPH now confirming 9 COVID-19 cases in Rabun County

The Georgia Department of Health has issued their 7 p.m. update on COVID-19. One new case was reported in Rabun County.

The state has reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rabun County as of Wednesday, April 22.

No confirmed deaths have been reported for Rabun County.

The Georgia Department of Public health has reported a total of 21,102 COVID-19 cases in Georgia, with 4,018 hospitalized and 846 deaths as of Wednesday.

The website, https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report, is updated at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

