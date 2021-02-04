Health Dept. moves location for vaccinations

Body

District 2 Public Health Departments have coordinated with community partners to locate COVID-19 vaccine clinics to larger spaces, according to a statement from Public Information Officer Dave Palmer Tuesday.

The goal is to maximize efficiency for vaccine delivery.

As of February 2, Rabun County’s off-site vaccination clinic is in the lower level of the Rabun County Health Department, 184 S. Main St., Clayton.

“This move will allow our staff to provide both first and second doses at one location,” said Dr. Zachary Taylor, District Health Director, in the statement. “Having a larger space than the health department will also give us flexibility to vaccinate more people each day, especially when the vaccine becomes more readily available.”

Appointments will be required to get vaccinated at the new clinic sites.

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced 19 cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 present in Georgia, according to a statement from officials.

“While no cases have been confirmed in District 2 counties yet, at least 30 other states have reported cases of the variant. The same measures used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are recommended for this variant,” according to a statement from Dave Palmer, Public Information Office for District 2 Public Health.

It’s important to follow these prevention measures because the B.1.1.7 variant is more contagious.

According to a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the B.1.1.7 cases in Georgia are individuals ages 15 to 61, eight males and 11 females.

The cases live in metro Atlanta including Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding counties.

No other variant has been identified in Georgia, according to the statement.

“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life,” Toomey said.

“District 2 Public Health earnestly implores all residents to renew your efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 by following these steps”:

-Wear a face mask or face covering

-Maintain proper social distance (at least 6 ft.)

-Wash your hands frequently

-Avoid large gatherings

-Follow quarantine guidance if you are exposed

-Follow isolation guidance if you are sick or have tested positive for COVID-19