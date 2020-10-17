Hurricane Delta dumps up to 8 inches of rain on Rabun County

Photo courtesy Liza Broz. Georgia Power works at an address on Old 441 by the Short Line last Saturday to restore power and clear the roadway after heavy storms from Hurricane Delta knocked over trees onto power lines.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. This mudslide on Warwoman Rd. at Black Diamond Rd. resulted from last Saturday’s heavy storms.

Photo courtesy Lisa Broz. Georgia Power opened floodgates on Lake Burton and Mathis Dam as a result of extensive flooding from last Saturday’s storms.

Submitted photo. Residents at a house on Old 441 in Lakemont relax and gaze at the flooding that occurred as a result of heavy storms from Hurricane Delta.