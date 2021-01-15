Ingles now offering COVID-19 vaccinations

Body

Ingles Markets are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Each Ingles store that has a pharmacy will distribute the vaccine," said Ronald Freeman, Chief Financial Officer.

This includes the Rabun County store located at 176 US-441, Clayton.

Customers can go to the Ingles website, https://www.ingles-markets.com/ and choose the "register now" link in the box labeled "register for your COVID-19 Vaccine."

"We cannot schedule appointments by telephone or in the stores. As soon as we can, we call customers to schedule appointments in accordance with state/local eligibility guidelines," Freeman said. "At the present time we have received the Moderna vaccine, but everything about rolling out vaccines can change frequently."

Freeman said that when customers receive their initial shot, the second shot is then scheduled.

Ingles Markets are not providing COVID-19 testing, Freeman said.