Jones to remain on ballot for sheriff

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Attorney Tom Kirkbride represents Mark Jones, write-in candidate for Sheriff, at a hearing before the Rabun County Board of Elections on Wednesday. CLAYTON--Mark Jones is still a qualified write-in candidate for sheriff running against incumbent Chad Nichols. The Rabun County Board of Elections voted unanimously on the matter after a hearing at…