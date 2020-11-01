Ladies learn the finer points of firearm safety

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Deputy Ryan Brown helps Jonnie Brown with her technique for shooting at moving targets last Saturday.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Deputy Clinton Scott helps Lt. Gerrells instruct the Level 2 Firearms Training Group in training exercises to practice shooting at a moving target at the Sheriff's Office training center last Saturday.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Lt. Mark Gerrells led the Rabun County Sheriff's Office Level 2 Firearms Training class at the sheriff's office training center last Saturday. The class focused on firearm safety and shooting at a moving target.

TIGER-- Rabun County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Gerrells led the Level 2 Firearms Training Group Instruction and practical training exercises at the Sheriff’s Office training center last Saturday. …

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.