Lake Rabun group tops $2 million in local giving

Wayne Knuckles/The Clayton Tribune. Lake Rabun Foundation Executive Director Steve Raeber, left, and Director Emertius Buz Stone, right, present a check for $10,000 to Fight Abuse in the Home (FAITH) Executive Director Caroline Wallis Monday. The contribution put the LRF's total giving to Rabun County at over $2 million.

CLAYTON—In 1987, a group of families living on Lake Rabun decided to take an active role in the community. They started small, giving out their first $1,000 college scholarship to a Rabun County…