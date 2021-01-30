Medlink offering COVID-19 vaccinations

Body

CLAYTON-- Medlink Georgia in Clayton has set up a vaccination clinic to help a large number of people in the community get vaccinated.

Sherrie Stone, director of operations, said that the clinic in Rabun County is only happening at the 896 Highway 441 S. location in Clayton.

She said that the 773 North Main St. location is vaccinating patients, but not as part of the vaccination clinic.

“[We’re] trying to help our communities get vaccinated,” Stone said about why Medlink Georgia decided to have the clinic.

Stone said that anyone can call 706-521-3113 to make an appointment to get a vaccine.

The individuals do not have to be patients at Medlink and there is no up-front cost.

Everyone getting a vaccine is asked to take their Photo ID and insurance card with them to their appointment.

Stone said that anyone is able to call but there is currently a waiting list.

“We’ll be happy to put them on the waiting list,” Stone said, encouraging people to still call and make an appointment to get vaccinated.

Stone said that the wait time on the waiting list is unknown.

She said that she’s unsure how long Medlink Georgia will have this vaccination clinic, but that they have plans to continue with it for now.