Mountain Lakes plans improvements, expansion of local health care services

Wayne Knuckles/The Clayton Tribune. Mountain Lakes Medical Center is now under unified ownership, it was announced last week.

Wayne Knuckles/The Clayton Tribune. Mountain Lakes Medical Center CEO Tammy Coll (left) chats with Matthew Lemak of Merem Health last Friday.

CLAYTON—Mountain Lakes Medical Center is under unified ownership and new corporate management for the first time in more than a decade. The 65,000 sq.-ft. critical care facility is now fully owned…