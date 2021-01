Subhead Charlie Mac Dickerson Memorial Park in planning stage

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Karen Bacon, left, and Cassandra Clouser were named to leadership positions on the Clayton Downtown Development Authority at their first meeting of the year Tuesday.

CLAYTON-- The Clayton Downtown Development Authority elected Cassandra Clouser as Chairperson and Karen Bacon as Vice chairperson at their meeting on Tuesday. Clouser succeeds Pepper Kelly as…