Newspaper email service out since Friday morning

The Clayton Tribune’s email service was interrupted last Friday, and was still down at press time Wednesday morning.

The newspaper relies on the servers of its parent company, Community Newspapers, Inc., located in Athens, Ga., for email service.

“We have experts working around the clock to fix the problem,” Tribune Publisher Wayne Knuckles said Tuesday. “We know this disruption is a major inconvenience for our readers, our advertisers and our associates. We apologize for the disruption. Currently, none of The Clayton Tribune email addresses are working, but we have set up an alternative way to email us until we can restore full service.”

You can still contact the newspaper by email at theclaytontribune@gmail.com, by telephone at 706-782-3312 or by fax at 706-782-4230.

Knuckles said he expects the problem to be resolved shortly.

Updates on the situation will be provided on our website, www.theclaytontribune.com and on our Facebook page.