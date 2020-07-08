NGTC announces plans for fall semester 2020

Body

Clarkesville, GA — North Georgia Technical College announces fall semester 2020 academic plans for returning to campus for students.

The Clarkesville, Currahee and Blairsville campuses will begin fall semester Aug.19 and will offer expanded learning opportunities while providing a safe environment for students, faculty and staff.

NGTC will offer a blended course schedule that includes a wide variety of course delivery methods. Students will have the opportunity to choose from online classes, face-to-face classes or a virtual classroom option where the instructor will be teaching live on campus giving students the choice to attend in person or online from a distance. Each college class will offer some or all of these learning options, and students may choose their preference when registering for classes. Courses requiring laboratory skills will be offered in person with a limited number of students at a time with social distancing measures enforced.

NGTC is committed to providing a safe, clean and protective environment for everyone on campus. All three campuses now have new plexiglass shields installed in areas where students, faculty and staff frequently interact face to face, as well as social distancing guidelines marked where appropriate throughout each campus. Additional prevention methods that have been incorporated include increasing the number of times that classrooms are cleaned and disinfected, and providing students access to hand sanitizer in each classroom and common areas. Students are required to wear masks in classrooms and common areas throughout each campus, and reminders to wear masks, wash hands properly, and social distance six feet apart are marked throughout each campus as well.

Students may currently register for fall semester and attend the Virtual Advisement Day on July 9 that will be featured on the college website. Students are encouraged to enroll early to ensure class placement for their desired academic learning preference.

For more information about NGTC, visit northgatech.edu or call 770-754-7700.