Not home for the holidays

Subhead Christmas is another work day for some Rabun residents

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Mandy Hopkins, director of performance improvement and care coordination at Mountain Lakes Medical Center (MLMC), left, and Hope Brown, patient care technician in the MLMC emergency department, review a patient's chart in the emergency department at Mountain Lakes Medical Center.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Dr. Jason Blasenak, emergency department physician, works on a computer in a patient's room in the emergency department at Mountain Lakes Medical Center.

Megan Broome/The Clayton Tribune. Andrea Henry, respiratory therapist at MLMC, works with an EKG machine in the emergency department at Mountain Lakes Medical Center.

Santa’s not the only one working this Christmas Eve. While most of us will be gathered around the dinner table, public safety and health care workers will be on the front lines making sure people…